Two Caregivers Accused Of Stealing From Blind Elderly Ellensburg Man

Two women are facing theft charges after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly Ellensburg man.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports prosecutors say the women, who worked for the blind and bed-ridden 87-year-old in March and April of 2023, accessed the man's bank accounts and took the money to pay for rent and other personal expenses.

The women were accused of stealing the man's money after both were fired and another woman took over as his power of attorney and allegedly discovered evidence of the thefts.

The accused women, 34-year-old Leah Maria Wedgeworth or Vancouver and 43-year-old April Marie Tomisser of Yakima were both arraigned last Thursday in Kittitas County Superior Court.

Both Wedgeworth and Tomisser are facing charges of first-degree theft, first-degree identity theft, and forgery, and all of the felony counts include enhancements that the victim was a vulnerable adult, which could lead to stiffer sentences if the women are convicted.

Prosecutors contend that Wedgeworth, who only worked for the man for 11 hours prior to being terminated, used his personal information to withdrawal $2,004 from his bank account on April 18, 2023 and also cashed a falsified check in the amount of $4,010 on the same account a few days later.

Tomisser, who also only worked for the man for 11 hours before being fires, allegedly used his account information to make several withdrawals of undisclosed amounts to pay for car tabs and bills for roadway tolls, and also attempted to make another withdrawal to purchase pet insurance but was unsuccessful after the account had been flagged.

Both Wedgeworth and Tomisser have pled not guilty to all charges, and Judge Chris Herion scheduled their trials to being on Aug. 4.