Two Injured During Snow Conditions In I-90 Crash Near Ellensburg
Two men have injuries from a single vehicle rollover crash in snowy conditions on I-90 Saturday afternoon.
Troopers say a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Johnny Serrano Salgado of Union Gap was westbound five miles west of Ellensburg when the truck rolled and landed on the highway.
Salgado and 26-year-old Arceli Zagal of Yakima, a passenger, were taken to Kittitas Valley Hospital with injuries.
The crash is under investigation with Salgado likely facing a citation. Drugs or alcohol were not involved.
Salgado was wearing a seatbelt. Zagal was not. The crash took place just before 3pm Saturday.
