Two Missing Hunters Found Dead Near Lake Sprague
Two men who were reported missing in Adams County on Saturday have been found dead in neighboring Lincoln County.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old Rock Dwayne Bass and 69-year-old Gary Thomas Myers, had gone on a duck hunting trip near Sprague early Saturday morning and were supposed to return home by 5 p.m. the same day but never showed up.
Their disappearance led to an extensive search-and-rescue mission that included helicopter teams and ground support.
The bodies of Bass and Myers were found near Sprague Lake at around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday night.
Sheriff's officials have not provided any information about how the two men might have died nor any other specific details related to the discovery of their bodies.
