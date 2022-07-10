Two Suspects Arrested for Drive-by Shooting in Oroville

Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Brewster resident, Heliodoro “Eli” Xhurape, on June 7 for a drive-by shooting in Oroville.

Around 5:47 p.m., 31-year-old Alfredo Arciga-Medrano told authorities that while driving southbound on Highway 7 and MP 7, he noticed a white 1996-97 Ford Explorer parked off the roadway.

While passing by the vehicle, Arciga-Medrano was shot at four to five times North of Ellisforde Bridge Road at MP 14 in Oroville, then twice more when he was stopped at MP 13.5.

Arciga-Medrano was found unharmed, along with no damage to his vehicle.

Deputies found 9mm shell casings near MP 14, with the other two casings inside Arciga-Medrano’s vehicle.

Xhurape, along with 28-year-old passenger Iris Marroquin, were arrested at a traffic stop in Tonasket around 8:41 p.m. that same day.

They were both booked at Okanogan County Jail for Assault in the First Degree, with Xhurape charged with driving with a suspended license in the Second Degree.