Wenatchee’s Hailey Van Lith Wins Bronze and Speaks Mind About Officiating
The U.S. Women earned the Bronze Medal on Monday at the Paris Olympics in 3x3 Basketball, after winning Gold in 2021 at the Tokyo games.
Team USA lost their semi-final game to Spain 18-16 in overtime and defeated Canada for the Bronze medal, 16-13. Hailey Van Lith led Team USA throughout the Olympic games with 47 points, including a team-leading 8 points in the semi-final loss.
Hailey Van Lith is a Wenatchee, WA native and was a prep star at nearby Cashmere, WA before before launching her standout Division 1 college career that has taken her to Louisville, LSU and her final season this fall at TCU.
FOX News reported after the loss to Spain, Hailey directed her remarks at the officiating "This was one thousand percent B.S. Those refs wanted the U.S. to lose. They were flopping left and right. They are not that good. Great job, ladies, we know who should have one."
Brian Windhorst, an NBA analyst for ESPN has asserted "FIBA doesn't really want the USA to do good at three-on-three basketball. They really want that to be for the countries that cant field five-on-five teams," Windhorst said.
Windhorst says FIBA , the International Basketball Association has so many different layers, the only way to play is to participate in as many as 15 qualifying events. The process makes it difficult for someone like Caitlin Clark to be eligible, even though she was available for the 3x3 team after she was left off the U.S. Women's 5 on 5 roster.
GAME ON: These Are the Best High Schools for Sports in Washington
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Washington's Apple Cup Rivalry Through the Years
The Greatest Athletes in Washington & Oregon History
Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen
12 Celebrities to Spot at Seattle Seahawks Games