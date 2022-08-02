UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Grows to 8,000 Acres

Update 12:05 pm 8/2

The Vantage Highway Fire burning about 10 miles west of Vantage is estimated to 8,000 acres with 10% containment.

The town of Vantage remains at a Level 2, or Get Ready, evacuation level after the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office briefly issued Level 3 orders last night.

Public Information Officer for the Type 2 Southeast Washington Incident Management Team Grace DeBusschere said about 200 personnel are on the fire.

"The fire is a state mobilization, which means that we have firefighters from all over the state who are driving this way to help out." DeBusschere said, "So that number will be growing in the coming days."

More information is expected soon, as a plane responsible for aerial reconnaissance of the fire just landed.

The fire is most active on its north side, where it is burning towards the Whiskey Creek drainage area. According to DeBusschere, the southern flank is holding well, while the wind is blowing the fire back into itself on the western side.

The Vantage Highway is still closed.

There are no known injuries or structures lost at this time.

Update 5:55 pm 8/1

The 5,000 acre wildfire is forcing the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office to maintain the Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation notices for the entire town of Vantage.

Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Spokesperson Ryan Rodruck said the wind-driven fire is threatening about 40 homes.

"The fire is burning in grass and sage." said Rodruck, "It is approximately 10 miles west of Vantage."

Fire crews and law enforcement will remain on scene overnight. No containment numbers have been released.

The fire is currently burning on both sides of Vantage Highway near I-90. Westbound I-90 was closed for a time due to the fire but has reportedly reopened.

Multiple fire agencies and DNR aircraft have responded and more resources are on the way after a statewide mobilization was authorized by the Washington State Patrol. A DNR Type-3 Incident Management Team has been assigned to the fire according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.

A cause has not been identified.

Original post 1:48pm 8/1

Level 2 evacuation notices have been issued for the entire town of Vantage due to a wildfire.

The blaze is burning along the Vantage Highway near milepost 18 and is reportedly moving swiftly in high winds.

The Vantage Highway is closed from No. 81 Road near Ellensburg to Recreation Drive in Vantage.

Crews from several agencies are on scene and more are in route to fight the fire, which was first reported at 12:57 p.m. by the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing situation. Return to this page and check the KPQ Facebook page for further updates.