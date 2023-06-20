WA State Now Has Highest Gas Prices in the U.S.

According to AAA data, WA state now has the highest gas prices in the nation.

Price now sits at $4.89

That is the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded. That represents an $.08 cent jump over last week, from $4.81. The reason for the rise since January is the state's carbon tax, which requires industry and businesses to purchase pollution credits to offset their emissions.

There have been two carbon auctions, and likely two more this year. Experts say it's likely we will eclipse $5.00 before the end of 2023.

By comparison, the national average according to AAA is $3.57, it actually dropped two cents. CA is close by, with an average price of $4.86. WA also passed Hawaii last week, who traditionally has high prices.

San Juan County remains the highest in the state, with an average price of $5.43, while Asotin County is at $4.27, making it the lowest. The only other counties ranked "blue" or lowest by AAA are Spokane, Garfield, Skagit, Pend Oreille, and Yakima. They all rank between $4.27 and $4.79.

In other metro areas, the Tri-Cities is between $4.80 to $4.84, Seattle-Tacoma $5.06 and Vancouver $4,87.