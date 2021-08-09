Washington 2021 Apple Harvest Estimated for 124.85 Million Boxes
The Washington State Tree Fruit Association forecasts at roughly 125 million standard 40 pound boxes for the 2021 Washington apple harvest. For 2020, the state saw a 122 million box crop, which was down 7.2% from 2019 crop of roughly 134 million boxes.
"We probably would've seen a larger crop this year, if not for the very high heat we had in early summer," said Jon DeVaney, WSTFA President. "When it gets too hot, the trees get a little lethargic as we all do at 100 degree temperatures."
The Gala apple will be the most numerous variety, 21%, for the third year and Red Delicious is projected at 16%. Honeycrisp and Granny Smith at 14%, and Fuji at 13% of total production. This year, Cosmic Crisp is forecast to come in at 3% of the total crop and Cripps Pink at 6%.
"Our crop is changing. We're seeing a lot of growth in new varieties,," said DeVaney. "We're showing a lot of change in what we're growing for consumers so that there are a lot of choices out there for apple eaters."
This estimate only includes apples that are packed and shipped fresh and doesn't include fruit headed to a processor.