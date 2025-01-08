The City of Wenatchee's desire for water conservation remains firmly intact, according to a Wednesday press release.

The city on Tuesday pleaded with residents to limit sewer discharges, if possible. This applied - and continues to apply - to all sewer customers in the Olds Station, Chatham Hill and Sunnyslope areas. Pictured here is a map of the impacted area.

The apparent culprit is a defective sewer main, a portion of which has been repaired, but yet more damage was uncovered Wednesday, according to the city.

Mayor Mike Poirier has specific instructions.

"We need people to conserve," the mayor told KPQ when the news first broke. He asked that customers do "little things, like shorter showers. Flush solid waste but not liquid waste."

Other recommended actions include turning off water while shaving or brushing teeth, defrosting food in the refrigerator and using paper plates and cups to reduce dishwashing. Avoid washing clothes unless absolutely necessary.

Any additional questions should be posed to the city itself: 509-888-3235 or 509-888-3600.

The city says its conservation request, originally presumed to last just 24 hours, will remain in effect until further notice.