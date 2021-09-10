Wenatchee Area Continues Improving Employment

Updated unemployment numbers for July have been released and the Wenatchee area appears to be continuing its strong recovery.

According to the Employment Security Department, July's unemployment rate for the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area was 3.7 percent, down from 9.2 percent in July of 2020.

The two country area saw 3,700 more jobs year over year, largely fueled by improvements in the private service industries. However, the local economy has still not quite recovered all the jobs lost since the onset of the pandemic, as there were 300 more jobs in the two-county area at the same time in 2019.