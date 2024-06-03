Wenatchee Man Arrested In Child Sex Under Cover Operation

A 41-year-old Wenatchee man is charged with sex crimes under accusations he arranged to have sex with an underage girl in an undercover operation conducted by Chelan County deputies.

Robert Sifuentez is in Chelan County jail with a quarter million-dollar bail after deputies say he responded several times to online ads they posted and drove to a designated meeting point at a Wenatchee grocery store.

Sifuentez is charged with two counts of commercial sexual abuse of a minor and one count of attempted first-degree child rape.

Detectives posted an ad on a website known to be used by sex traffickers and buyers in late April. The ad included a photo of a decoy female appearing to be preteen in age.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the suspect offered to pay $1,000 when he would meet up with an 11-year-old girl.

Detectives say Sifuentez emailed back and forth with them numerous times during the month of May.

He was arrested at his place of work last Tuesday and remains in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

He has a court date set for next Wednesday to be arraigned.