Wenatchee Police officers were busy Friday night responding to non-injury collisions involving several drivers suspected of DUI. One crash involved an SUV that struck two unoccupied vehicles parked in the 800 block of Methow Street just after 7pm. Officers said the vehicle was shown landing on top of one parked vehicle in security camera video and then pulling forward off of the struck vehicle after a brief stop.

WPD did not name the 31-year-old Wenatchee resident, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI. There were a total of four suspected DUI arrests on Friday that resulted in 3 collisions and no injuries