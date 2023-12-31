Wenatchee Police Looking For Missing Child

Image of missing 12 year old Neveah Wilsey from Wenatchee Police

Wenatchee Police are asking for public help to locate a missing child they are calling an “endangered juvenile.” .

Officers say 12-year-old Neveah Wilsey left a residence in the early hours of Saturday morning.

She was last seen wearing red Spider-Man hoody with black “Minecraft” sweats and a pink backpack with a unicorn on it.

Anyone with information about the girl's whereabouts is asked to call Rivercom at 509-663-9911 or call 911 and reference case number 23w23081.

