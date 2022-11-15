Wenatchee To Hikes Property Taxes 1% In 2023

The City of Wenatchee is increasing property taxes by 1% next year.

The city council voted unanimously last Thursday to impose the increase.

Mayor Frank Kuntz says the levy boost won't keep up with inflation in covering city costs, but it's the most that can be done with property taxes.

"I think the simple part of this is we're just taking the 1% plus construction, which is all that we're allowed to take under the Eyman Initiative in terms of increases," said Kuntz. "Obviously, cost to net government is going up faster than one-percent, but our property tax is limited to that."

The property tax increase is part of an overall budget for 2023 that the Wenatchee City Council will look at this Thursday.

The Washington State Constitution limits the annual rate of property taxes that may be imposed on an individual parcel of property to 1%.

This limit does not apply to taxes from voter-approved bonds and special levies. Wenatchee had a bond levy for the past two decades, but in expired in the last year.

Many Washington cities hike property taxes by the 1% limit every year. Wenatchee hasn't done so since 2016. Last year's increase was a fraction of the maximum allowed.