Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Executive Director Comments on Community Cat Program

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) released their official statement on their community cat programs in light of the 5th Anniversary of their Neighborhood Cat Program.

WVHS’ Neighborhood Cat Program was started back in 2018, and was expanded to include community cats coming from the public in 2020.

According to WVHS, there are an estimated 30,000-50,000 community cats roaming within the Chelan-Douglas County region.

Since stepping into his role back in January, WVHS Executive Director James Pumphrey has been met with criticism from the community over the shelter’s community cat programs and his alleged mistreatment of shelter employees.

Back in March, local freelance journalist Dominick Bonney reported on the community backlash the shelter was receiving for their community cat programs.

In a follow-up article published on July 2, Bonney covered another wave of backlash the shelter received, this time for the decision to euthanize an elderly cat named Nekko.

“Some social media posts have stated that we are ‘dumping friendly, domesticated cats back onto the streets,’” Pumphrey wrote. “This statement is misleading and factually incorrect.”

Get our free mobile app

Pumphrey addressed social media posts that claim “friendly adoptable cats are never allowed to find a home,” who explained that cats are more likely to be adopted by the community than through the shelter.

“This statement is inaccurate and misleading,” Pumphrey wrote. “We assess every community cat brought to us individually to determine the best outcome.”

Pumphrey explained that the purpose of programs such as the Trap, Neuter, and Return (TNR) program and the Return to Home (RTH) program, are geared towards stabilizing and reducing the ever-growing cat population.

According to Pumphrey, they use these programs in a two-pronged approach, with both TNR and RTH involving the humane trapping, sterilizing, vaccinating, and return of these cats to their community.

“Our Neighborhood Cat Program was devised on more than a decade of internationally recognized scientific research, as well as discussion and debate among those in the animal welfare community who have dedicated their lives to doing what’s best for animals,” Pumphrey writes. “It specifically addresses the welfare of unowned outdoor cats.”

Pumphrey also writes that they do not return cats who are under 16 weeks of age, are unhealthy, show signs of having been abandoned or relinquished by their owners, or are found in a location that presents an immediate danger, back to where they found them.

He also asserts that living within a cat colony is safer for a cat compared to being confined in a shelter, where cats can be exposed to illness, extreme stress, and increases death rates at the shelter.

He also stresses the need to keep moms and kittens together when possible, which can be accomplished through their foster program.

To learn more about the WVHS Neighborhood Cat Program, visit the WVHS website here.

In a nine-page letter, Pumphrey shared frequently asked questions about their cat programs, data backing these programs, and noted support from multiple animal welfare stakeholders.

You can read the rest of Pumphrey’s letter below.

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society’s Neighborhood Cat Program: A life-saving program for community cats.

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society’s Neighborhood Cat Program launched in 2018. In 2020 the program expanded to include community cats brought directly from the public.

We understand there may be questions about our program, particularly regarding social media posts and subsequent blog posts.

The perspective in these posts and blogs are limited and do not represent our Neighborhood Cat Project or the decisions made for individual cats we have cared for.

We would like to clarify and expand upon the concerns raised to provide a more detailed understanding of our program. Community cats are outdoor cats with no verifiable signs of ownership.

We want to ensure our community has the necessary information to understand our Community Cat Program and how we work to do what’s best for cats throughout Chelan and Douglas Counties.

Chelan and Douglas Counties have an estimated 30,000-50,000 free-roaming community cats.

Caring for community cats while working to stabilize and reduce their numbers is one of the most complex issues facing animal shelters today.

Leading animal welfare organizations, veterinarians, and researchers have developed progressive, humane solutions to address this issue.

The fact that a cat is in good condition is confirmatory that they have a source of food and shelter; essentially, they already have a “home” in the community and are likely to continue doing well if they return to that home.

WVHS’s Neighborhood Cat Program was developed with a clear goal in mind to help cats survive and thrive.

We are passionate about cats and want the best, most compassionate outcome for every animal in our community. Our Neighborhood Cat Program accomplishes this by spaying/neutering, vaccinating, and returning healthy community cats to their outdoor homes.

WVHS and other leading animal welfare organizations nationwide are creating comprehensive community cat programs to meet the needs of individual cats while helping to reduce the population of community cats over time.

Supporters of these programs include veterinarians, shelter experts, and animal welfare organizations — including Best Friends Animal Society, the National Animal Control Association, Alley Cat Allies, American Pets Alive, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), UW Shelter Medicine Program, K-State Shelter Medicine, the Koret Shelter Medicine Program at the University of California, Davis, and Maddie’s Shelter Medicine Program at the University of Florida.

Our Neighborhood Cat Program was devised on more than a decade of internationally recognized scientific research, as well as discussion and debate among those in the animal welfare community who have dedicated their lives to doing what’s best for animals.

It specifically addresses the welfare of unowned outdoor cats. These cats can be friendly or feral, young or old. Community cats who enter the program are spayed/neutered, medically evaluated, vaccinated, and quickly returned to their outdoor homes.

This program only applies to healthy community cats and those with easily treatable conditions who demonstrate that they live well outside based on their situation.

It does not apply to cats under 16 weeks of age, are unhealthy, show signs of having been abandoned or relinquished by their owners, or are found in a location that presents an immediate danger.

Some social media posts have stated that we are “dumping friendly, domesticated cats back onto the streets.��� This statement is misleading and factually incorrect.

Cats are returned to their original outdoor homes, which include neighborhoods and areas where they have been living successfully. There are multiple reasons to return healthy cats to their outdoor homes.

In addition to helping to stabilize and reduce the size and number of community cat colonies, this approach allows community cats, regardless of their socialization, to avoid the stresses associated with living in a shelter.

Even for friendly community cats, confinement in a shelter, even for a short period, can expose them to potential illness and cause extreme stress, leading to significant health and welfare problems, including increased death rates in shelter care.

Additionally, many community cats are social because they do interact frequently with humans in their neighborhoods, including people who are their caregivers.

While caregiving differs significantly from ownership in the traditional and legal sense, caregivers may provide these cats with food and water, access to their yards, and human interaction and affection.

The loving caregivers are significantly invested in the cats’ well-being and want to continue to provide for them. Friendliness in a community cat indicates that they have an outdoor home in which they are thriving.

Therefore, regardless of their behavior, the best outcome for healthy community cats is to spay/neuter, vaccinate, and return them to their outdoor homes. Some social media posts have incorrectly assumed that “friendly adoptable cats are never allowed to find a home.”

This statement is inaccurate and misleading. We assess every community cat brought to us individually to determine the best outcome.

That outcome may well be adoption. In June 2023, we placed 145 cats into loving homes and returned 12 cats to their outdoor homes.

It is only cats identified as community cats who are living outdoors and thriving that return to their outdoor homes. Lost cats with verifiable signs of ownership and cats surrendered by their owners to the shelter are not eligible for the program.

Some have claimed that the cats we return outdoors “cannot survive independently.” This statement is inaccurate. Cats live and thrive outdoors worldwide — in Africa, Asia, Australia, South America, and beyond.

Even in the United States, keeping indoor cats as pets only became popular after 1947, with the invention of cat litter, and then became more commonplace in the 1970s when shelters advocated for keeping cats indoors to control the population.

Unlike their canine counterparts, cats have DNA that has remained unchanged for the past 4 million years. Cats today are still virtually identical to those who have thrived outside for millions of years. According to National Geographic, a study that compared the DNA of cats throughout history shows that no major differences exist between the genetic makeup of wild and domestic cats.

As a result, they remain perfectly capable of not just surviving but doing well on their own. Additionally, there have been no documented increases in cats dying or injured in communities that have adopted community cat programs.

Studies suggest that community cat programs lead to a decrease in the number of deceased cat pickups.

In a study titled “Study of the effect on shelter cat intakes and euthanasia from a shelter neuter return project of 10,080 cats from March 2010 to June 2014” (K. Johnson et al., 2014), findings showed a 20% reduction in deceased cat pickup after implementing a program to sterilize and return cats to their outdoor homes.

According to a 2012 study titled “Frequency of Lost Dogs and Cats in the United States and Methods Used to Locate Them” (E. Weiss et al.), deceased cat pickup rates were reduced by 24%.

The goal of our Neighborhood Cat Program is not just to reduce euthanasia numbers. It is to reduce the overall population of community cats while ensuring the best outcome for every cat.

After being sterilized, each community cat has an ear “tipped”: This internationally adopted procedure occurs under anesthesia during spay/neuter. Ear tipping is a common symbol indicating a community cat is sterilized, meaning they can be left undisturbed in their outdoor home.

It is how WVHS and our partner organizations know they’ve already been spayed or neutered. By developing our program, we have taken the next step in our commitment to supporting the cats who need us.

This commitment requires innovative solutions that push us to evolve how we think about our role in caring for animals in need. Community cat programs are humane and scientifically backed; they are used worldwide for outdoor-living cats, resulting in a better quality of life for community cats.

The overpopulation of cats has been the result of unfettered breeding. A loving and kind response is to trap, neuter, vaccinate, and return to their community of origin.

This method ensures cats return to their communities spayed/neutered and vaccinated. We know cats are more likely to find their way home if we return them where they were found.

We also know that most people adopt cats from their community, not a shelter. If we want to save lives and support cats, we must operate as life-saving organizations that embrace and understand how people acquire and retain their pets.

Stabilizing cat populations is crucial if we are to save them. Trap, Neuter, and Return do that.

“Return to Home (RTH) programs are becoming more and more common nationwide as a viable option to manage unowned free-roaming community cat populations. The paradigm switch from processing these cats as intake/adoption candidates to an RTH program consistently results in decreased shelter intake and euthanasia. Financially, RTH programs are less expensive to administer and allow more resources to be available for shelter guests without any other options. From a community standpoint, RTH programs result in non-reproductive, vaccinated cats that live longer, healthier lives and are less likely to be a nuisance. In summary, Return to Home programs are a superior option for cats, shelters, and the community. I commend Wenatchee Valley Humane Society for implementing this forward-thinking program.”

— Dr. Brad Crauer, DVM CAWA Associate Clinical Professor, Shelter Medicine/Community Outreach, Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine and Veterinary Health Center

WVHS implemented our Neighborhood Cat Program only after the value and benefits of such programs were well established and approved by national experts. WVHS had the UC Davis Shelter Medicine Program, and Kansas State Shelter Medicine consults and reviews our protocols.

Community cat programs are now the gold standard for progressive, lifesaving pathways for unowned cats. We are committed to improving the lives of pets and those who love them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Chelan and Douglas Counties are home to an estimated 30,000-50,000 free-roaming “community cats." Caring for community cats while working to stabilize and reduce their numbers is one of the most complex issues facing animal shelters today.

Leading animal welfare organizations, veterinarians, and researchers have developed progressive, humane solutions to address this issue. Wenatchee Valley Humane Society’s Neighborhood Cat Program was developed with a clear goal in mind to help cats survive and thrive.

We are passionate about cats and want the best, most compassionate outcome for every animal in our community. Our Neighborhood Cat Program accomplishes this by spaying/neutering, vaccinating, and returning healthy community cats to their outdoor homes.

What is a community cat?

“Community cats” are free-roaming, outdoor cats with no verifiable signs of ownership. These cats are found all over the world. Community cats can be feral or friendly, young or old.

They likely reside in urban areas, parks, canyons, backyards, and rural communities.

Why aren’t traditional sheltering methods working for community cats?

The traditional shelter model was originally developed to care for dogs and livestock and simply does not meet the unique needs of cats.

As a result, shelters do not provide the best option for cats, and statistics demonstrate that: nationally, cats admitted to shelters have only a 2% chance of being reunited with an owner and a nearly 50% chance of being euthanized in a shelter.

In shelter environments, community cats accustomed to roaming miles daily are confined to small habitats in highly populated indoor spaces, which can lead to extreme stress and illness, resulting in significantly higher rates of death and euthanasia.

Additionally, despite the use of traditional sheltering methods and the work of many people and organizations dedicated to caring for animals, the volume of cats entering shelters continues to increase.

In 2019, nearly 2.3 million cats entered shelters nationwide, up from 2.2 million the previous year. It is important to note that cats live and thrive outdoors worldwide — in Africa, Asia, Australia, South America, and beyond. North America is the only continent where keeping indoor-only cats has become common practice.

Even in the United States, keeping indoor cats as pets only became popular after 1947, with the invention of cat litter, and then became more commonplace in the 1970s when shelters advocated for keeping cats indoors to control the population. Additionally, cats — unlike their canine counterparts — have DNA that has remained unchanged for the past 4 million years.

The feline pets we keep today are still virtually identical to those who have thrived outside for millions of years! According to National Geographic, a study that compared the DNA of cats throughout history shows that no major differences exist between the genetic makeup of wild and domestic cats. As a result, they remain perfectly capable of thriving in the wild.

These facts demand that we challenge old ways of thinking and use innovative solutions that are in the best interest of community cats.

A New Solution: Comprehensive Community Cat Programs

WVHS and other leading animal welfare organizations are creating comprehensive community cat programs to meet the needs of individual cats while helping reduce populations over time.

These programs focus on supporting community cats by spaying/neutering, vaccinating, and returning healthy community cats to their outdoor homes. Supporters of these programs include a wide range of veterinarians, shelter experts, and leading animal welfare organizations — including Alley Cat Allies, American Pets Alive, Best Friends, the Humane Society of the United States, the Koret Shelter Medicine Program at the University of California, Davis, and Maddie’s Shelter Medicine Program at the University of Florida.

In addition to being what’s best for individual cats, spaying/neutering community cats and returning them outdoors is the only way to reduce their population numbers over time.

While programs that care for community cats may have slight variations and go by different names, including Spay/Neuter Return (SNR), Trap/Neuter Return (TNR) or Return to Field (RTF), Return to Home (RTH), they are all focused on the same thing: ensuring the best outcomes for healthy, unowned, outdoor cats.

WVHS’s Neighborhood Cat Program relies on years of scientific research, discussion, and debate among those in the animal welfare community who have dedicated their lives to doing what’s best for animals. Community cats entering the program are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and quickly returned to their outdoor homes.

This program only applies to healthy cats and those with easily treatable conditions who demonstrate they are living well outside.

It does not apply to cats under 16 weeks of age, are unhealthy, show signs of having been recently abandoned, were relinquished by their owners, or were found in a location that presented an immediate danger.

References

National Feline Research Council compiles, analyzes and disseminates rigorous scientific research to efficiently manage free-roaming cats.

National Animal Care & Control Association (NACA) Position Statement on Community/Free Roaming Cats: NACA was formed in 1978 to provide resources, standardized training, and support for animal care and control professionals across the United States.

Rethinking the Animals Shelter’s Role in Free-Roaming Cat Management Front. Vet. Sci., 08 March 2022 Sec. Veterinary Humanities and Social Sciences Volume 9 - 2022.

Best Friends Animal Society’s Community Cat Programs Handbook

Best Friends Animal Society’s Humane Animal Control Manual

Best Friends Animal Society’s TNR Action Toolkit

The Humane Society of the United States Pets for Life Guidebook

Alley Cat Allies’ Guide to TNR and Colony Care

Neighborhood Cats’ Overview of a TNR Project