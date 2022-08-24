White River and Irving Peak Fires Grow Slightly

The White River and Irving Peak fires grew slightly in acreage over the last day to an estimated 2,230 acres.

The fires, burning roughly 14 miles northwest of Plain, are both 1% contained.

According to the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, crews have made excellent progress on road preparations, especially when it comes to chipping fuels along the lines. Firefighters are continuing to use indirect attack methods because of the dangerously steep terrain.

Officials have indicated that it will likely take an extended period of wet weather in the fall to put out the blaze.

All evacuations by the Chelan County Sheriff's Office remain in place.