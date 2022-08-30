Wildfire Evacuations In Place Outside Chelan

Update - 5:04 pm 8/30

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 1 (get ready) advisory for Cagle Gulch Road to include Sunset Ridge Lane and Albers Lane.

Another Level 1 advisory has been declared for Purtteman Gulch including Moon Ridge Lane.

Chelan County Emergency Management says Union Valley Road and Cagle Gulch Road are now open for residents only.

Update - 4:04 pm 8/30

The Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation notice for Union Valley Road from milepost 2 to milepost 3 has been upgraded to Level 3 (GO NOW).

Original Post - 3:40pm 8/30

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice for Windy Ridge Lane and Horizon Lane, and a Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation notice for Union Valley Road from milepost 2 to milepost 3 north of Chelan due to a brush fire.

A large area to the north and west of the fire has been put on a Level 1 (get ready) evacuation level.

Union Valley Road and Cagle Gulch Road are also closed to through traffic.

The 3rd-alarm fire reportedly started next to the road in the 3200 block of Union Valley Road. Fire officials also said three more small fires were discovered in the area soon after.

Air resources are en route from Moses Lake and Yakima.

The cause is currently unknown.

Chelan County Emergency Management has provided an interactive evacuation map here.