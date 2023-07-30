Wildfire Threatens City Of Oroville Near Canadian Border

The city of Oroville in danger of the Eagle Bluff Fire which ignited Saturday afternoon just after 2pm.

The use of state resources was activated Saturday night at 8:30 with a Type 3 state level management team handing the fire with crews and aircraft from the state being sent in.

The fire was estimated at 5,000 acres and was burning in sage and scattered timber while threatening homes, crops, and infrastructure.

Levels 2 and 3 evacuations have been in effect. The fire cause is currently under investigation.

Image if Eagle Bluff Fire from ArcGIS

The State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel will be working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray remains activated at Level 2 to help coordinate state assistance for the Eagle Bluff Fire.