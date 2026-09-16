Ready to manifest some major money this fall? We've got your chance to fill up your tank and your bank with our Win Cash sweepstakes!

How Can You Enter the Win Cash Sweepstakes?

Listen to us for the codes you need to enter to Win Cash. We're hooking you up with TEN Win Cash codes every weekday beginning Thursday, September 17, through Friday, October 16, 2026.

When you hear a code, type it below to enter the contest.

You can also earn entries by completing the activities below. The more you like, subscribe, and share, the more entries you could earn.

What is the Win Cash Sweepstakes Prize?

One lucky winner will be randomly selected to receive a $25,000 Grand Prize.

We are also selecting one daily winner to receive $250 each. Each winner gets $250 in cold, hard cash-- and that could be you. Make sure you enter your codes below every weekday.

We'll select the Grand Prize winner on Monday, October 19, after the contest wraps. Make sure you're listening on Friday, October 23, for the big Grand Prize winner announcement.

Important: We will NEVER ask for your credit card information to enter our sweepstakes. Read our full terms and conditions here.

*This is a multi-market contest open to residents of the United States who are at least 18 years old. One (1) Grand Prize winner will be randomly selected on Monday, October 19, 2026, and announced Friday, October 23, 2026. Daily winners will be selected beginning Friday, September 18, 2026. Full sweepstakes terms and conditions can be viewed here.*