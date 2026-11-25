Officials with the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Spokane have issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of the Methow Valley and Northwestern Okanogan County.

The Warning is currently scheduled to go into effect at 7 p.m. today (Nov. 25) and expire at 4 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27.

Forecasters are predicting heavy snow with accumulations of seven to 14 inches at elevations above 5,000 feet, including Washington Pass.

In addition, snowfall rates could approach one inch per hour late tonight into Thursday morning.

Temperatures on the valley floors of the Methow are expected to be around 32 degrees during the event, which meteorologists say could also produce several inches of heavy, wet snowfall in and around locations like Mazama and Winthrop.

Gusty winds of up to 40 mph are also predicted during the Warning, which could create drifting or blowing snow that is likely to reduce visibilities and make driving even more treacherous.

Officials with NWS and the Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) are recommending the public postpone any plans for traveling within the impacted area until the Warning expires, if possible, and be well prepared for winter travel conditions if deciding to brave the conditions.

DOT spokesperson Summer Derry tells KPQ News that her agency is watching the storm prediction very closely and will be monitoring for any emergent conditions which might warrant the need to close some or all of the North Cascades Highway, either temporarily or for the winter season.

At this point in time, however, Derry says the 37-mile stretch of State Route 20 remains open, including both Washington and Rainy Passes.