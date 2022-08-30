Woman Facing DUI Charge After Tractor Accident

A 33-year-old woman is recovering from her injuries after crashing into a tractor on I-90 near Moses Lake.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Collin Cumaravel said Brenda Cardenas Acuna was traveling westbound Saturday around 10:00 am when she tried to pass the tractor and trailer in her Chevy Malibu.

"As she passed, she didn't give enough room and she hit the left side of the tractor trailer," said Cumaravel.

Acuna also struck the tractor's pilot truck. She was eventually taken to Samaritan Hospital for an ankle injury.

Acuna was cited for DUI and then released.