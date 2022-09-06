Women Dead In East Wenatchee Condo Fire

A woman is dead from a condominium fire in East Wenatchee Tuesday morning.

Douglas County Fire District 2 spokesperson Kay McKellar says witnesses reported seeing flames from the window of a second story unit at Stoneridge Condos on Eastmont Avenue.

"Somebody said that they weren't sure, but they thought somebody might still be in the residence," said McKellar. "The guys made entry into the unit, and they discovered a female who was deceased. They got her out of the out of the building and proceeded to put out the fire."

The woman's identity has not been revealed and her death is being investigated by the Douglas County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Douglas County Fire Marshal.

Crews put out the fire and wrapped up their activity in about an hour and a half at 12:15pm.

The fire was limited to the one condominium unit.