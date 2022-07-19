WVC Foundation Welcomes New Board Members

The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation is welcoming two new members to its board of directors.

Jennifer Babcock is a CPA with Cordell, Neher & Company, and Danielle Marchant is an attorney with Davis Arniel Law Firm.

Foundation director, Rachel Evey, says both are a welcome addition to cause.

“We’re excited to have these two women on our board and joining our mission to bring access to education for students.”

The board helps in overseeing the foundation’s strategic goals and general operations.

Evey says the foundation typically selects new members to its board of directors every year.

“The foundation goes through an annual process to select new board members. And we always make a concerted effort to represent different industries, different areas of the Valley, and also different cultural backgrounds on our board of directors since we serve such a diverse student population.”

The addition of Babcock and Marchant brings the foundation’s total number of board members to 23. Its maximum number is 25.