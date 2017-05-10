20 Arrests in Human Trafficking Investigation

Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies partnered with Columbia River Drug Task Force, Wenatchee Police Department, and Homeland Security to arrest 20 men over the weekend in a prostitution sting that included three felony arrests for communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

The other 17 will be charged with patronizing a prostitute. The three arrested on felony charges were booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, while the other 17 were cited and released.

The joint investigation targeted human trafficking and prostitution, with an emphasis on child prostitution.