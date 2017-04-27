4 New Troopers in North Central Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington State Patrol says it had the largest class of cadets in its modern history this year. The News Tribune reports 49 new troopers were sworn in at the Capitol Wednesday.

Four of the new State Troopers report to duty in North Central Washington. Trooper Bryan Moore, the District 6 Public Information Officer says Troopers James Kukes and Colin Cumaravel will work out of the Moses Lake area. Trooper Trevor Loos will patrol in the Ellensburg area and Jeffrey Isaac will work the Okanogan.

The class size increase comes after state lawmakers approved a 5 percent raise for state troopers.

The agency says prior to the pay increase, it lost an average of nine troopers a month in 2015. State lawmakers have said they will raise troopers’ salaries by another 11 percent in July and 3 percent in 2018.

Patrol spokesman Kyle Moore (no relation to Bryan Moore) says these changes will help the agency attract new recruits and retain troopers.