Accident on SR 17 Sends Infant to Hospital

A two-car accident on state route 17 has sent a one-year infant to the Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake. The accident occurred near mile post 58 when a Green Ford Explorer driven by a 65-year-old Moses Lake resident was driving southbound Hwy 17 and crossed the centerline striking a car with a 22-year-old Moses Lake mother. All three involved in the crash were taken to Samaritan Hospital. Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident, but are currently listing the cause only as medical.