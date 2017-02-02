Bill to Protect Military Families Passes House

When a member of the military is deployed or shifts their base, they often have to break contracts that could cause huge fees.

The State House passed a bill to eliminate those costs, one that Representative Jay Rodne is needed.

“This bill adds another measure of assurance that those service members are going to be able to have their private lives and their financial lives a little bit more secure and stable once they deploy overseas.”

Sponsor of the House bill Christine Kilduff says unfortunately, some companies try to take advantage of military families.

“This bill adds additional protections that are not currently on the books in either federal or state law. For example, if you do have a gym membership or an internet contract and you need to terminate, you shouldn’t have to face fees and penalties. This bill adds those protections to our military families.”

The bill passed unanimously and a companion bill in the Senate has been introduced by Michael Baumgartner of Spokane.