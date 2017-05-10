Bill protecting ranchers reporting wolf depredation receives governor’s signature

From a press release-Legislation from Sen. Shelly Short that was signed Monday by the governor will increase protections for ranchers who report wolf depredations, and the Department of Fish and Wildlife employees who respond to those reports.

Gov. Jay Inslee endorsed the legislation during a bill-signing ceremony at the Capitol in Olympia.

Short introduced House Bill 1465 before her late-January appointment to the state Senate. The new law is in response to death threats received by ranchers and Fish and Wildlife employees who reported and responded to wolf attacks.

“Our ranchers and Fish and Wildlife employees have important work to do,” said Short, R-Addy. “This step will allow them to work together to deal with the realities of increased wolf populations without the fear of being threatened.”

The bill ensures the confidentiality of those who report and respond to wolf attacks by exempting personally identifying information (such as name, address, phone number and ranch name) from being disclosed through a public-records request.