Carol Newhouse, Wife of Congressman Passes

Carol Newhouse, the wife of Washington Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, has died at age 62.

The congressman’s office confirmed her death in a release late Saturday. She died in a Seattle hospital Friday after a long battle with cancer.

In a post on the Congressman’s Facebook, Newhouse called Carol strong, beautiful, and a loving mother, wife, and friend and that her sparkling wit and joyful countenance will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Representative Newhouse has been in Sunnyside the past couple of weeks where he has been caring for his wife.

The couple would have celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary Monday.