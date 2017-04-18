Chelan PUD Takes Next Step in Possible Olds Station

Chelan County PUD has taken the next steps in a possible move to Olds Station by entering into an agreement with the Port of Chelan County to explore the opportunities Olds Station would have. The PUD commissioners approved the arrangement in a meeting Monday. Part of the exploration will include what can be done with the current PUD building on North Wenatchee Avenue. Board President Randy Smith said he sees the agreement “as a first step in a very public process to engage a broader group of stakeholders than just these entities.” The commissioners were also told that snowpack is above average and the Columbia should see 106 percent of normal runoff. PUD expects to meet all lake level targets.