Commissioners Explore Marijuana Greenhouse Option

Outdoor cannabis farming in Chelan County could hinge on whether state law will permit commercial production in filtered greenhouses. The Wenatchee World reports these types of operations would produce a single crop per year. They are less expensive to build and operate because they are unheated and not dependent on heavy of electricity. The Commission has asked for a report from the Planning Department by May 30th on the viability of filtered greenhouses.

The filtered greenhouses give Chelan County Commissioners an option to consider as they work towards final adoption of an ordinance governing marijuana production. The board has signaled they favor indoor operations with heavy filtration systems to restrict odor but outdoor, open air farms have drawn heavy opposition from neighbors over the odor concerns. Commissioner Keith Goehner might favor outdoor farms in rural areas with buffers to almost a half mile from property lines. Commissioners Doug England and Kevin Overbay have indicated they are not in favor of outdoor operations.

County Commissioners will take up the discussion on filtered greenhouses on May 30th at 1:30 in the Commission board room at 400 Douglas Street.