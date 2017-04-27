Confluence Health Participating in National Drug Take Back Day

Confluence Health is partnering with Sharps Compliance to combat the growing epidemic of prescription drug abuse by providing solutions to safely dispose of opioid painkillers and other unused medications.

For the safe and anonymous disposal of unused or expired medicines and controlled substances, Confluence Health MedSafe drug collection and disposal receptacles are now located at the following locations:

– Confluence Health | Wenatchee Valley Hospital (820 N Chelan Ave. Wenatchee, WA)

– Confluence Health | Central Washington Hospital (1201 S. Miller St. Wenatchee, WA)

– Moses Lake | Laketown Pharmacy (1550 S. Pioneer Way. Moses Lake, WA)

In conjunction with the National Drug Take Back Day happening on Saturday, April 29th, Confluence Health will encourage local community members to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. “We often receive questions from our customers asking how they can safely get rid of their unused medications,” said Glenn Adams, SVP Ancillary Services. “We’re happy to be able to give back to our community and customers by providing a safe solution to getting unused medications out of their homes and harm’s way.” Customers hoping to return unwanted medications can simply bring in their unused pills to our pharmacy locations and drop them into a MedSafe no questions asked.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 29 Take Back Day event, go to www.confluencehealth.org