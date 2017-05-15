Deadly Accident leads to Brush Fire, Highway Closure

A fatal accident on SR 17 south of Othello lead to a brush fire. Around 2 p.m., Washington State Patrol arrived at the accident to find a semi-truck fully engulfed in flames. The fire spread causing a brush fire that was threatening at least one home. The fire is now under control.

A team of investigators are working to determine the cause of the accident that took the life of the semi driver. There is no estimated time for reopening the highway.