Drop Your Ballot Off By Tuesday Deadline

Tuesday is the deadline for ballots in Special Elections in the Wenatchee and Omak School Districts and the hopital bond in Chelan.

Ballots must be postmarked by April 25th or be dropped in ballot drop boxes by the 8pm Tuesday.

Voters in Wenatchee are asked to renew an educational program and operations levy while voters in Chelan Public Hospital District #2 are voting on a construction bond for a new hospital.

A bond for a new middle school is on the ballot in Omak.

A Levy needs a simple majority to pass while the bond issues will require a 60% approval and a turnout of at least 40% of the number of voters who participated in the last general election