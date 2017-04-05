Fire Claims Life of Malaga Woman

Several firefighters were called to the home of an elderly Malaga couple Wednesday, but unfortunately couldn’t save the woman who died in her bedroom. Chelan County Fire Chief Mike Burnett says the first to respond were Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2.

“Whenever you go into a rescue mode, the manpower requirements definitely increase and so Chief Davidson called for a second alarm bringing in resources from Cashmere and Chelan District 6 to assist.”

Burnett said the coroner will come out and determine exact cause of death, but that, “Most typically in fire fatalities like this, it’s usually from smoke inhalation. The person doesn’t usually get burned causing the fatality and so just the nasty gases and chemicals given off by the fire are usually the cause.”

Burnett said the fire started in the bedroom, but there was no clear indication as to what caused it.