Gas Tax Disclosure Will Appear On Pumps

Consumers will soon know exactly how much fuel tax they are paying when pulling up to the pump. The state transportation budget signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee includes an amendment proposed by Rep. Cary Condotta that requires a sticker to be placed on all fuel pumps displaying current federal and state fuel tax rates.

Washington consumers are paying the 2nd highest gas tax in the country at nearly 68 cents per gallon with the state’s portion at 49.4 cents per gallon. Condotta said fuel is one of the few retail products that consumers do not know see how much tax they are paying.

The transportation budget signed Tuesday appropriates money for a handful of projects in the 12th District, including Goodwin Bridge in Cashmere, Woodin Ave. Bridge in Chelan, freight rail and track improvements near Coulee City plus projects to improve intersections at the foot of 9th Street in East Wenatchee and Highway 150 near Manson