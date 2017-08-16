Get a rush of color for a good cause

The Confluence Health Color Rush is this Sunday. Color Rush is a 5k fun run or walk where an estimated 600 participants will be blasted with a rainbow of colored powder along the course, that’s the fun part!

Online registration deadline is Friday at midnight at ColorWenatchee.com. The event begins begins at Pybus Market Sunday morning at 8am but participants are encouraged to pick up their packets Saturday afternoon at Pybus starting at 4pm. Color Rush is a fundraiser with proceeds to benefit Youth United, a United Way program fostering youth volunteerism. For more info, log onto ColorWenatchee.com or call United Way of Chelan and Douglas County (509) 662-8261.

Cherry Creek Media is proud to be one of the sponsors of Color Rush this year.