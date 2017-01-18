Ice Storm has Little Impact

The collective exhale you hear is from PUDs in Chelan, Douglas and Grant Counties who were prepared for some major implications of Tuesday night’s ice storm.

Chuck Allen with Grant County PUD says they caught a break because of how the ice fell.

“The ice was falling more like grain, like a granule ice and it wasn’t collecting on trees and power lines. Instead it was falling to the ground in big pellets of snow.”

Grant County PUD closed their offices Wednesday due to unsafe road conditions. Only essential personnel were required to show up.

Chelan County PUD’s Suzanne Hartman said they opened late and tried to work with their customers on being smart.

“We just want our customers to be safe and we encourage them to venture out only if they have to at this point until the conditions improve a bit more.