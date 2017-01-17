Ice Storm Warning

The National Weather Service has issued Ice Storm Warnings for the Wenatchee Valley, Waterville Plateau, Okanogan Valley and in Grant County through Wednesday evening. Up to an inch of ice accumulation is possible making for treacherous driving conditions or possible power outages. The first round of very light wintry precipitation in the form of sleet, freezing rain, rain or snow arrives Tuesday morning. Expect a break in the precipitation early Tuesday afternoon with occasional freezing drizzle then moderate to heavy freezing rain mixing with snow and sleet at times Tuesday evening through Wednesday. The high temperature Tuesday is expected in the low 20’s with evening low’s rising into the upper 20’s into early Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon temperatures should move into the low 30’s.