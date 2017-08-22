K-9 Helps Catch Burglary Suspects

Two home burglary suspects are in jail thanks to the work of Grant County K-9 Edo and his partner Deputy Tyson Voss. Around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday morning two Grant County women were allegedly trying to break into a home on the 4600 block of Road M-Southeast. The homeowner then reported a vehicle fleeing the scene toward Moses Lake.

Deputies stopped a car near Road M-Southeast and Road 4-Southeast, identified the two occupants as 30 –year-old Nadine Nicole Gerda Channell Kile and 36-year-old Delia A. Vasquez. Other deputies at the home thought there may be a suspect still inside. Not having any reason to further hold Kile and Vasquez, they were released.

Deputies checked the home and found no suspects inside, but they did find tire prints that they matched to Kile’s vehicle. The car was still parked at Roads M and 4-Southeast, but Kile and Vasquez had fled into a potato field.

Voss and Edo then tracked both suspects, first catching up to Kile at the edge of the field, and then catching up to Vasquez a short distance away. Both suspects surrendered without further incident after being told by Voss that Edo was after them.

Both Kile and Vasquez are lodged in the Grant County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary.