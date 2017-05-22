Landscaping Business Owners Facing Charges

A Wenatchee landscaping business faces charges of business license violations and fraud as Wenatchee PD investigates claims that they cashed checks for work they never completed or started. Rafael’s Company lost their business license and did not pay taxes this year, so owners Rafael Amezcua and his son Rafael Jr, both of Wenatchee, have been arrested. Detective Steve Evitt charged the two with four counts of business license violations, but is investigating at least 12 other cases. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Evitt through Wenatchee PD or Rivercom.