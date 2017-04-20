Lincoln and Washington Elementary Earn Awards

Lincoln and Washington elementary schools have been named Washington Achievement Award winners in the category of “Closing the Achievement Gap for Students with Disabilities” according to a Wenatchee School District press release.

“Lincoln staff all work closely together to support the learning and social-emotional needs of all our students,” said Tim Sheppard, Lincoln principal. “The resource specialist and classroom teachers, along with para-professional staff, work collaboratively to provide the supports students with disabilities need to continually grow from year to year. We strive to provide a safe and positive learning environment that sets the foundation for optimal learning.”

Lincoln won the state award in in recognition of achievement in English Language Acquisition for 2013.

This is the fourth year in a row that Washington has received the state achievement award, having earned the previous three award in Reading Growth.

“Any achievement of this magnitude is the result of a team of people working together to help students achieve at high levels—this is our mission at Washington Elementary,” said principal Keith Collins. “For students with disabilities, the classroom teachers, resource room teacher and supporting staff work together to provide interventions in addition to core instruction that specifically target a student’s academic deficiency. Data is used to monitor and adjust growth in conjunction with a student’s Individual Education Plan.”

A total of 280 schools earned Washington Achievement Awards in seven categories for the 2016 academic school year. Award-winning schools were notified last week via email by State Superintendent Chris Reykdal and State Board of Education Acting Chair Kevin Laverty. This is the eighth year that the state has recognized outstanding achievement in Washington schools.

The awards use the Washington State Achievement Index and are based on statewide assessment data for the three previous years. The Achievement Index measures school performance, emphasizing improvement and recognition. Schools must have at least 95 percent participation on state tests to qualify for recognition.

Lincoln and Washington will be honored at an award ceremony hosted by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and the State Board of Education.