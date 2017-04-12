Methow Valley Non-Profits to Share $63,050 Donation

The following is a news release from the Community Foundation of NCW:

The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded $63,050 to Methow Valley nonprofits through the Methow Valley Fund (MVF).

Established in 2006, the MVF is funded by an anonymous donor and donations from the public to support programs that address community needs and enhancements for the Methow Valley.

“The Methow Valley is such a great example of a community taking care of each other” said Denise Sorom, the foundation’s director of community philanthropy. “The bounty of nonprofit work in the valley tremendously improves the quality of life, which makes it such a special place to live and visit.”

Grant Awards

· Aero Methow Rescue Service – $3,500 Emergency responder/healthcare provider wellness and suicide prevention

· Cascadia Music – $1,500 Music Library

· Classroom in Bloom – $2,500 Garden coordinator

· Confluence Gallery and Art Center – $2,250 Fundraising development

· Friends of the Twisp Pool – $3,000 Support Pool and Safety Fund

· Little Star Montessori – $3,500 General program support

· Methow Arts Alliance – $4,000 Arts education program for Methow Valley students

· Methow At Home – $2,500 Methow at Home Membership Grant fund

· Methow Conservancy – $2,000 Volunteers in Action

· Methow Field Institute/Interpretive Center – $1,000 Exhibit storage and enhancement

· Methow Recycles – $3,700 Event Recycling Program Development

· Methow Trails – $2,500 Methow Valley Trails Collaborative

· Methow Valley Chamber Music Festival – $2,500 Outreach and community partnerships

· Methow Valley Citizens Council – $2,000 Communications toolbox for effective advocacy

· Methow Valley Community Center – $1,500 Auditorium chair replacement

· Methow Valley Family Home Center Association – $4,000 Generator replacement

· Methow Valley Riding Unlimited – $2,000 General program support

· Methow Valley Theater – $1,500 New mobile spotlight

· Methow Watershed Foundation – $3,600 Administrative support

· Northwest Outward Bound School – $2,500 Outdoor education program for Methow Valley School District

· Room One – $3,500 Access to pro-bono / low-cost legal services for vulnerable Methow Valley residents

· The Merc Playhouse – $2,000 Summer Theater Camps

· Twisp Valley Grange – $1,000 Access ramp

· TwispWorks foundation – $3,000 Methow Skills Workshops

· Winthrop Rink – $2,000 Rink spectator and visitor safety project

The next Methow Valley Grant opportunity will be in December of 2017.