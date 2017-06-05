Moses Lake Man Busted for Marijuana

From a press release-Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (aka INET) busted a Moses Lake man for the second time in five years for his operation of an illegal marijuana business.

On Thursday, INET served a search warrant at the home of 58-year-old Stephen R. Sandberg at 10764 Grace Lane Northeast, just north of Moses Lake. Detectives had learned that Sandberg was running an online marijuana retail business.

INET seized 75 marijuana plants, over 15 lbs. of processed marijuana and several marijuana derivatives such as marijuana oil extracted from the plants.

Sandberg was the subject of a prior INET bust back in 2012 at the same house. He was convicted of unlawful manufacture and possession of marijuana. That felony conviction prevents Sandberg from operating a legal marijuana business. Sandberg’s drug conviction pre-dates the passage of Washington’s marijuana law change enacted in 2013.

“Mr. Sandberg is not a licensed marijuana retailer, and the law states that those applying for a retailer’s license cannot have a felony conviction in the last 10 years,” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “That law helps protect those who legally use marijuana and adds a level of integrity to Washington’s marijuana retail industry.”