New Drivers Licenses Coming to Washington

Washingtonians who renew their drivers licenses starting this spring will be getting new, more secure versions.

Department of Licensing’s Brad Benfield says they want to make things as safe as possible.

“We’ve put a lot of interesting fine-line patterns on the card that are going to make the card more secure. It’s going to be a lot harder for somebody to try and duplicate this on a scanner and printer.”

Other changes include different colored headers depending on what kind of license it is, a line drawing of Mt. Rainier, and multiple security upgrades that might not be visible.

Benfield did note, however, that you shouldn’t feel like you have to rush out and get one.

“All of the licenses we’ve issued will continue to be valid until they expire. You don’t have to run right out and get our new license.”

Benfield noted they will be offering enhanced drivers licenses which can be used instead of passports to drive to Canada or Mexico and are RealID compliant which the federal government will soon begin to require for all international travel.