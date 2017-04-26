Newhouse Disagrees With “What’s Upstream” Audit

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A federal audit has found that a Puget Sound clean-water campaign funded by the Environmental Protection Agency did not violate federal lobbying rules.

The EPA’s Inspector General said in a report Monday that the EPA properly funded the What’s Upstream campaign, which aimed to raise awareness of clean-water issues surrounding agricultural pollution.

A congressional committee had asked for the audit, saying it appeared that the EPA has improperly funded an advocacy campaign that urged people to contact lawmakers. Some critics called it an anti-farmer.

The campaign drew fierce blow back from Republicans, including State Senator Doug Erickson of Ferndale who is now an EPA employee under the Trump Administration. 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse co-authored a lettered signed by about 150 members of Congress that cited federal law prohibiting EPA from using money for propaganda or advocacy without congressional approval

The EPA awarded nearly $16 million to the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission, which allocated to the Swinomish Indian Tribe in northwest Washington. The tribe used about $570,000 on the campaign.

The Seattle Times reports the audit concluded that the EPA and the fisheries commission followed the laws.

The tribe said Monday the report clearly confirms that the campaign complied with all applicable laws.

Rep. Newhouse blasted the report and said investigators had reached the wrong conclusion.