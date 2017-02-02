Newhouse, Reichert Co-sponsor Bipartisan BRIDGE Act

Central Washington Representatives Dan Newhouse and Dave Reichert are part of the bipartisan sponsorship of legislation to protect undocumented young people brought to the United States as children. H.R. 496, the Bar Removal of Individuals who Dream and Grow our Economy (BRIDGE) Act, which would provide temporary relief from deportation and provide work authorization to undocumented youth.

The Bridge Act would apply to young immigrants covered under President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA Executive Order.

Newhouse said in a press release “Our own communities in Central Washington are a testament to the contributions of immigrants to the fabric of American society. It is the sole responsibility of Congress to write laws that provide a humane solution to our broken immigration system. Rather than affording protection, President Obama’s unconstitutional Executive Order left families across this country in legal limbo. I am proud to join my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to protect children brought here through no fault of their own. These children and young adults deserve stability here in the U.S. while Congress comes together on long term immigration reform to provide a permanent solution for them, secure our borders, and build a reasonable and accessible immigration system going forward.”

Seattle Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-7) is also a co-sponsor.