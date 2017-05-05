Newhouse Unable to Vote on Health Care

Representative Dan Newhouse remains in Sunnyside with his wife so he wasn’t able to be in Washington D.C. to vote on the American Health Care Act, but he did release a statement lauding its passing. In the statement, he said he is, “pleased the process to improve our health care system will continue with action by the Senate and further negotiations with the House.” Representative Dave Reichert voted against the bill noting, “Unfortunately, the current House bill falls short and does not provide the essential protections I need to support it.” Reichert pointed to what he saw as shortcomings in Medicaid, pre-existing conditions and older Americans.