Newhouse Will Miss Event In Brewster

Representative Dan Newhouse will be unable to attend a listening session on Thursday night in Brewster.

The 4th District Congressman’s wife Carol is battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy. Newhouse said recent complications in her health will force him to miss event but members of his staff will be in attendance. Those who had pre-registered are being contacted to inform them of the situation.

In a message posted on his Facebook page, Newhouse said he was thankful for the prayers and support on behalf of his wife and family. Newhouse said he will continue to work on behalf of the people of Central Washington. While caring for his wife, his staff remains available to assist citizens with any federal or casework issues.