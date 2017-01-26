OSPI Offering Food Grants for Child Care Centers

Licensed child care facilities, in-home child care providers, after-school programs and emergency shelters can apply for grants through Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to help defer costs of caring for low-income kids.

OSPI Supervisor of Child and Adult Food Care Programs Adele Roberts says they want to improve the nutrition for kids.

“Nutrition is so important in the growth and development of children.”

Roberts noted the program is actually similar to the school lunch program that many parents are already familiar with.

“The meals being served are quite similar in nature in terms of what’s going to be a part of a breakfast, or part of a lunch. The requirement to get that income information from the family so we know how much to do the reimbursement.”

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

For more infromation, contact OSPI or visit k12.wa.us.